Ekta Kapoor is coming up with another mystical drama called Bekaboo. We already have seen a promo of the same, featuring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh. And now, joining the cast of Bekaboo are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan's Zain Imam and Nazar fame Monalisa. Yes, you read that right. The mystical drama had a press conference held in the city with the entire star cast attending it. Well, Shivangi Joshi is returning to small screens after Balika Vadhu and 2 fans are pretty excited.

Shivangi Joshi, Zain Imam join Eisha Singh-Shalin Bhanot's Bekaboo

We all have seen the promo for Bekaboo. The magical drama tells the tale of Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh's characters who are like two opposing forces and they seem to be in love with each other. And now, the fact that Shivangi Joshi will also be a part of Bekaboo has left her fans excited. The videos of Shivangi Joshi in a red lehenga are going viral online and in entertainment news.

Watch Shivangi Joshi's video from the Bekaboo press conference here:

Shivangi Joshi talks about her role in Bekaboo

In the Ekta Kapoor-produced supernatural show, Shivangi Joshi will be seen playing the role of a pair (a fairy). She revealed that she has a double role in a way. Shivangi has a major cameo in the series and it will set the base for the show, starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh. Shivangi assures her fans that her role is very important as it will set the foundation for the show.

Shivangi reveals that she was attracted to Bekaboo because it is a mystical show and a fantasy genre, Shivangi shared that she herself enjoys watching fantasy shows and movies. Moreover, it is the first time that Shivangi is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji. Shivangi has worked with Zain Imam on the sets and enjoyed every bit of it. The actress revealed facing a challenge because, for the first time, she had a very different dressing style.