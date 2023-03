Whether it is Bekaboo's Shalin Bhanot or Harshad Chopda of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, older men in the world of TV are still ruling and how. Their fan bases are as loyal as any of the younger stars. Here is a look at five such actors who got prime time after the age of 35.

Shalin Bhanot

Fans are stunned seeing how youthful Shalin Bhanot is looking in the promos of Bekaboo. The actor had hit kind of a plateau in his career. However, his popularity has increased after Bigg Boss 16. Shalin Bhanot made it to the finals of the show. He is looking damn young in the promos of Bekaboo. Take a look...

Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer Mahajani is in the best phase of his career. Films, TV or OTT he is working everywhere. His hard work and skills have been noticed by audiences. Gashmeer Mahajani has the drool worthy looks which makes age just a number.

Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda does not look a year above 32. He made women sweat with his black vest pics on the occasion of Holi. Take a look...

Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna is 41. He has done a number of shows in the past. However, it is Anupamaa that made him a star. His charm, acting skills and personality has earned him fans from the age of 16 to 60.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra who is 38 is enjoying stardom in the world of TV. After his good stint on Bigg Boss 15, he got a chance to host Dance Deewane, do Lock Upp and is now seen on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. His relationship with Tejasswi Prakash is also making news.

Well, these five men are in the best stage of their careers. Surely, age is no barrier here!