Shivangi Joshi has been a part of many top shows. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Balika Vadhu - Shivangi is one of the most celebrated actresses in the TV industry. Now, she is going to be seen in Ekta Kapoor's new show Bekaboo which stars Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot as the male lead. She plays the role of Rajpari Devlekha in the supernatural show that has already caught audiences' attention. It is a new role, a character she has never played before. In a recent interview, she got candid and spoke at length about the kind of roles she wants to do. She also spoke about bold scenes. Also Read - Bekaaboo: After Shivangi Joshi's hospitalization; Shalin Bhanot gets injured on the sets [Read Details]

Is Shivangi Joshi ready to bold scenes?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi was asked if she was open to performing bold scenes. The actress said that all of it depends on the project and the requirement of the script as well as how comfortable she is to pull off such scenes in front of the camera. She expressed that actors must step out of their comfort zone but she has set a limit for herself and she is not willing to cross it as yet. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi starrer Bekaboo's shoot halted? Actress shares post of being hospitalized with kidney infection

Recently, Shivangi Joshi hit headlines as she revealed that she had to be hospitalised due to a kidney infection. She had shared a picture from the hospital on social media and revealed her health condition. As she recuperated, Shivangi penned a long note thanking and team of Bekaboo for getting her onboard the show. She called it a magical experience to play Rajpari on screen and called the decision 'experimental'. Also Read - Jennifer Winget, Disha Parmar, Shivangi Joshi and other TV actresses who are known to be extremely choosy about scripts

Check out Shivangi Joshi's post below:

Bekaboo airs on Colors TV. It premiered on March 18, 2023 and fans are already loving the supernatural avatars of Shalin Bhanot, Shivangi Joshi and others. Will it make it to TRP charts? Let's wait and watch.