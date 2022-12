Pathaan: Besharam Rang has been hitting the charts in the number one position ever since its release. The controversy around the song hasn’t affected it even a little as Shah Rukh Khan said he will continue to stay positive no matter what. The superstar’s fans are blindly following him. While everyone in the industry openly supported Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone over 'bhagwa' rang bikini controversy in the song. And now TV actress Rashami Desai has come out in open and is strongly speaking in favour of the song with very valid points. But the Bigg Boss 13 fame faced severe backlash for supporting the Besharam Rang song. Also Read - Pathaan: Deepika Padukone unperturbed by Besharam Rang controversy; actress flaunts a big smile as she heads for FIFA World Cup

MP minister Norottam Mishra raised an objection over the song and Deepika Padukone's bhagwa bikini colour and ever since then it sparked all over the internet. Many Bollywood and south dignitaries came out in open and supported the song calling it unnecessary controversy and how. There is a huge trend going on to boycott Pathaan and more, but Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to make his comeback as King Khan will be shining on screen after four years. Also Read - Besharam Rang Row updates: Protesters disrupt Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki shoot in Madhya Pradesh

While the Besharam Rang song has even touched our TV hotties as well and everyone shared their performance on the same looking smoking hot and how.