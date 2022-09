The last few years have been quite cruel, and one of the tragedies was the sudden demise of Deepesh Bhan. He played the role of Malkhan on the hit sitcom, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. He passed away due a sudden cardiac arrest. He was playing cricket when he collapsed suddenly. Deepesh Bhan has left behind a young wife and son. It seems he had taken a home loan for Rs 50 lakh. After his demise, his wife was worried about how to repay it. Saumya Tandon helped her establish a fundraiser for the same on Ketto. Now, his wife has put up a video where she says that the money has been raised, and thanks Saumya Tandon. Also Read - Saumya Tandon raises funds for late Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan to help his family

In the video, we can see Neha Bhan, the wife of Deepesh Bhan saying that she was emotionally and financially disturbed after the sudden death of her husband. She says that Saumya Tandon came as an angel and helped her raise money for the house. She thanked the producers of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Sanjay and Benaifer Kohli as well. Saumya Tandon reacted saying, "Lots love my dear, I am sure Deepesh will be very happy above somewhere."

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is one of the best sitcoms on Indian TV. Fans were in shock after the news of the demise of Deepesh Bhan. His co-star Aasif Sheikh said that Deepesh Bhan was exercising a lot after he had gained some weight.