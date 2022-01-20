Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Shilpa Shinde opens up on her terms for saying 'YES' to the role of Angoori and it's NOT money

Shilpa Shinde who gained a lot of fame with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is till date the most favourite Angoori and fans even now immensely misses her despite quitting the show five years ago.