Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Shilpa Shinde opens up on her terms for saying 'YES' to the role of Angoori and it's NOT money

who gained a lot of fame with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is till date the most favourite Angoori and fans even now immensely misses her despite quitting the show five years ago. After leaving the show alleging harassment by the makers Shilpa entered the Bigg Boss house and even won the title of it. Did you know that initially when makers approached Shilpa for Angoori's character she had kept her terms and no it's not a huge amount or a share in the profit? But a signature dialogue that is till date associated with the character. The makers agreed to Shilpa and reworked the dialogues and then came up with 'Sahi pakde Hai' that became extremely famous and one cannot imagine Bhabhi Ji without Sahi pakde hai dialogue.

After leaving the show, Shilpa in an interaction with PTI had said, " "You cannot make anyone sign an exclusivity contract like that. Why are you trying to spoil our career? I am giving you my 25 days or so, what is the problem if I do other shows in between. I never signed that contract. In fact, I came on board after left the part abruptly. I helped them when they needed. Today, they are spreading rumours that I threw tantrums on the set. That is sheer mental torture."

While makers claim that Shilpa was very unprofessional reacting to it she had said, " If they are claiming that I was unprofessional before too, they should have sacked me. Why say that when I have spoken up? I heard they have issued me a notice and want me to join the show within 48 hours. This is like a threat. I will see how to take this matter ahead". Shilpa is currently looking for some exciting work. Despite winning the title of Bigg Boss 11 she hasn't got work of her desire yet!