Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan died of brain hemorrhage and his untimely demise left his family and co-stars shell shocked. The 40-year-old actor collapsed after he was playing cricket claimed by his co-star Aasif Sheikh who has been associated with the show since the beginning. Aasif Sheikh who is deeply saddened by the demise of his co-star revealed shocking details about Deepesh Bhan's death and claimed he overexerted himself as he used to spend almost 3 hours in the gym and that wasn't appropriate for his age.

In an interaction with ETimes TV, Aasif claimed that lately he was gymming and running a lot and he even advised him to slow down as at age 40 he was overexerting himself. He said, " When he started he was a very fit man, in between he put on weight and I asked him to control weight and to keep a check on his diet. But he had a point to prove that I do gymming for 3 hours, my wife is not in town. I would always tell him not to exercise for so long. He would tell me that he would skip meals at night".

After playing cricket Deepesh Bhan collapsed

Sharing the shocking details about his death of brain hemorrhage as he was bleeding from his eyes. Aasif said that when one gets up their blood pressure is anyways low. And he claimed that Deepesh did his work out in the morning and later immediately started playing cricket. He bowled six bowls an entire over and after that when he bent down to take his cap, he collapsed. The actor added, " They rushed him to the hospital, Bhakti Vedanta which is like 5 minutes away from his house, he could not make it till there, by the time he reached, he was declared dead". On Saturday morning the actor was declared dead, he has left his wife and one-year-old son behind. The last rites took place in the late evening and the pictures of his wife and son went viral and left everyone teary-eyed.