Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan is no more. The actor breathed his last this morning (July 23) and died due to a brain hemorrhage. Deepesh played the role of Malkhan on the show and grabbed attention with his comic timing. Reportedly, the actor was playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and was taken to the doctor. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Deepesh's co-star Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi on the show revealed that the actor died of a brain hemorrhage. The actor was 41 years old and his sudden death news left everyone shocked. Deepesh co-stars expressed saddened with the loss. FIR actress mourned his demise tweeted, 'In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all'.

Deepesh has been part of popular TV shows including May I Come In Madam, FIR and many more.