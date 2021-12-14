Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has been one of the most loved comedy shows on Indian television. The show has been hitting the right chords with the audience who have showered their love in abundance. And it is the reason why the show has now completed 1,700 episodes and Nehha Pendse, Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh and other actors have expressed their happiness and shared their experience of being part of the show. Take a look. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly to Jay Bhanushali: These 15 popular celebs were a big FLOP on Bigg Boss

Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabi, said that she is glad to be a part of this show which has now reached a big milestone of 1,700 episodes. She said that each character has been written exceptionally well and stands out. "No doubt that each of them has become an audience favourite in no time. The audience has given us immense love and recognition. I consider myself lucky to play the beautiful Angoori Bhabi and be a part of such an incredible cast," she added. Also Read - SHOCKING! Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Saumya Tandon finally BREAKS SILENCE on quitting the show

Nehha Pendse, who joined the show as Anita Bhabi this year, said that though she has been one of the newest members on the show, she feels like ages since she joined the cast. She said that she loves playing the strong and independent Anita Bhabi, and it feels like a personal achievement to have reached the 1,700-episode landmark. Also Read - TV News Weekly Recap: 4 shocking evictions, 4 wildcard entries in Bigg Boss 15; Rubina Dilaik trolled for weight gain; Sanjeeda Shaikh slammed for bold outfit and more

Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, also added his inputs on the milestone moment and the recognition the show has brought him. "The show has given me a lot of freedom to explore my art and craft. I never thought that I would receive the opportunity to play 300+ unique characters in a single show and get recognised for it. I am forever grateful to have this opportunity, and here's hoping the show keeps growing every single day," he said. Rohitashv Gour also shared that he has had a ton of fun while playing Manmohan Tiwari, and she feels glad the viewers enjoy watching him on screen.

Speaking about the show's success, producer Binaiffer Kohli, shared, "I still remember how excited we were the day we had the idea for the show, and the excitement continues with each milestone."

(With IANS Inputs)