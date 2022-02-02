Nehha Pendse had entered the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as Anita Bhabi Just last year. She had replaced Saumya Tandon on the show. And now, reports have surfaced saying that Neha is going to quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. As per a report in ETimes, the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain are looking for a new Anita Bhabi. She had joined the show in August last year. The report states that the auditions for Anita Bhabi's role are being conducted. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Rupali Ganguly, Jay Bhanushali, Nehha Pendse and 12 more celebs who FAILED to impress on Salman Khan's show

A unit hand from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain had informed the portal saying that the makers are in process of getting a new actress on board for Anita's role. They are currently taking auditions for the same. A couple more weeks and the makers will lock on an actress for Anita's role in the show. The unit informed that Nehha's contract is coming to an end in April 2022. The unit informed that Nehha is not so keen to renew her contract. The unit source informed that the distance between the set and her home has been too long. The commute takes long hours for her and hence, it has been taking a toll on her health. Also Read - Christmas 2021: Mouni Roy, Tasneem Sheikh, Saumya Tandon and 6 other TV actresses who are all set for the festival

"The makers and the actress thought that they would be able to manage it but it is now seeming difficult," the source informed the portal. Nehha had recently tested COVID positive. The actress had been having a high fever and bad headaches. She took a test and was found COVID positive. Nehha resumed work a couple of days later after recovering from COVID. Also Read - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai completes 1,700 episodes: Nehha Pendse, Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh turn nostalgic

Meanwhile, a report in IndiaTV states that Sheen Das of Piya Albela fame is one of the top contenders to be Anita's role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain also stars Silsila Pyaar Ka, Shaadi Ke Siyape and Indiawaali Maa to name a few.