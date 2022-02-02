Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Nehha Pendse to QUIT; makers on the hunt for a new Anita Bhabi – deets inside

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain latest news: Nehha Pendse who played Gori Mem aka Anita Bhabi on the show is going to quit. The makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain are on the lookout for a new Anita Bhabi.