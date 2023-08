Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has been one of the most watched comedy TV shows. The show has been running for the past seven years and has a massive fan following. From Angoori Bhabhi to Vibhuti Narayan, the characters from the show have a different fan base. The sit-com has been doing well on the TRP charts as well. However, Angoori bhabhi’s character on the show is the most favourite of the audience. Shilpa Shinde played the role of Angoori in the beginning. But she left the show midway on a negative note.

Soon, it was a big question before the makers on whom to cast for the iconic role. Shubhangi Atre was finalised for the role of Angoori. Since then, she has completely owned the character and made us all fall in love with Angoori again.

Shubhangi Atre quitting the show?

However, it seems she is now quitting the show. Well, the truth is that she is not quitting the show. As per reports in Telly Chakkar, Shubhangi Atre is going on a break for a month.

Shubhangi is going to Chicago (USA) for her daughter’s higher education. The actress has already shot for a few of her upcoming scenes and will now concentrate on her daughter.

More about the show

Talking about the show, Anita Bhabhi’s character also has a lot of fan following. Saumya Tandon played the role earlier but later she decided to quit the show. Nehha Pendse took over as Anita later but she too was a part of the show for a little period.

Now, Vidisha Shrivastav has taken over the role of Anita Bhabhi. The actress also welcomed her first child in July last year. However, she did not quit the show and used to shoot till her maternity leave begins.

Talking about the other characters, Rohitashv Gour plays Tiwari who is Angoori’s husband while Aasif Sheikh plays Vibhuti Narayan. Aasif is paired opposite Vidisha.

The story of the show is about two neighbours Tiwari and Vibhooti who are smitten by each other’s wife and are constantly trying to impress them.