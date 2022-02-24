Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Vidisha Srivastava replaces Nehha Pendse; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress says, 'I will play Anita bhabhi my way'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Vidisha Srivastava has finally confirmed that she has replaced Nehha Pendse to become the new Anita bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.