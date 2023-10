Nehha Pendse is a popular film and television actress. She is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films and TV shows. Her claim to fame is May I Come In Madam and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain amongst several TV shows she has been a part of. The actress recently expressed regret for rejecting Anupamaa, the Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show. Nehha Pendse has opened up on her thoughts about embracing motherhood and her marriage with Shardul in the latest interview.

Nehha Pendse reveals she has frozen her eggs

The actress who is reprising her role in May I Come In Madam season 2 shares with ETimes that she was always the one who said that she did not want to be a mother. But after getting married and after some time passed, her maternal instincts started kicking in. Nehha started having these feelings about embracing motherhood. Nehha was surprised to see the change in herself.

Nehha tells the entertainment news portal that she thought it to be a phase and let that thought sit for months. It was for about 8 months that Nehha continued contemplating motherhood. Eventually, she felt that it was not something she wanted right now. So, she got her eggs frozen. Nehha says, "Mujhe maa toh banna hai lekin Abhi nahi banna hai…" while adding that she felt something stopped her from having a child. The actress had shared her feelings with her husband. And it was he who suggested her to get her eggs frozen. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress has another thought back of her mind. Nehha says she may or may not become a mother but she does not want to be dependent on anyone for anything. The actress reasons, "I don’t consider myself a superwoman who can work, look after the house and I don’t have that energy."

Trending Now

Watch this video on TV actresses here:

Nehha Pendse on rejecting Anupamaa

Earlier while talking to Telly Masala, Nehha Pendse opened up on why she refused the role of Anupamaa, now played by Rupali Ganguly. The actress shares she could not relate to the character of Anupamaa who is so self-sacrificial. Nehha claimed that she could have lived such a character for about 20 days for a movie. But since a TV show goes on for years, she would have to live it every day. And the mere thought of doing that would have left her angry and it would have impacted her performance. Nehha, however, came to regret her decision, calling it ‘vinash kaale viprit buddhi’. Nehha has become wiser now and says that if an offer like Anupamaa knocks at her door, she will accept it up readily.