Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde opens up on singlehood; says, 'I am not desperate to find a companion'

is known for her straightforward nature. It is often taken as arrogance. However, the actress only speaks her heart out and that's what she did recently. Shilpa opened up about her personal life as to why she is single and whether she would be looking to settle down or marry someone in the future. While talking about her relationships, Shilpa also talked about her relationship with Romiit Raaj. The two had been a part of the show Maayak and were engaged to be married. However, things didn't pan out and they eventually called off the engagement.

Talking about the same, Shilpa revealed that she was too young when she got engaged to the actor. Shilpa said that she wasn't ready for the marriage despite everyone telling her that it is the right age to get married. "Subsequently, things didn't work out between Romit and me, and the relationship fell apart," she added. After her break-up with Romiit, Shilpa revealed that she was in another relationship. However, it was not meant to be either. The actress called it a bad experience. After that, Shilpa swore off of relationships, she told ETimes. The Paurashpur actress said that she is happy being single and cannot be answerable to anyone. "When I am working, and if someone asks me where I am going or what I am doing, I can't keep answering him," she told the porta.

The actress also talked about how relationships are falling apart these days. Shilpa Shinde said that these days 10-year-old relationships are falling apart too. The Gangs of Filmistan actress said that she cannot understand how couples can be incompatible after being in a relationship for 10 years. Shilpa added that her family does want her to settle down but she prefers to be single as she is not desperate to find a companion. "Even if I do find someone in the future, I will not want to label the relationship," the actress said.