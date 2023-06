Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since itspremiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchantia.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes, viewerswitnessed how the Oberoi family is all set for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Vikrant’s(Mohit Malhotra) engagement ceremony. At the same time, Ayush (Aman Gandhi) and Shalu(Munira Kudrati) have their doubts about Vikrant being in a relationship with another woman already. Also Read - Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna leads; Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in danger zone on most-liked TV shows list

Malishka is dancing with Rishi

While the family gears up for the engagement, the viewers will get to witness how during the engagement Rishi is unable to take his eyes off Lakshmi while he is dancing with Malishka(Maera Misshra) and she is dancing with Vikrant. Amidst all this drama, Vikrant will be seen receiving a message from a woman who threatens him saying that she is reaching the engagement venue, which will leave him alarmed.

Although Rishi has asked Shalu and Ayush to stay away from Vikrant and not to do anything that will upset Lakshmi, they keep an eye on him during the ceremony and check his phone tofind out his truth. It will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcomingsequence where Ayush and Shalu will take Vikrant's phone while he is dancing, but will theybe successful in reading the messages? Will Vikrant's secret finally come out? Or will heget saved once again?

*To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi, every day, at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV!*