Maera Mishra is best known for playing the role of Malishka Bedi in Bhagya Lakshmi serial. She has been diagnosed with dengue. The actress had to be hospitalized post her health condition started detoriating. She revealed that she had started feeling feverish two days before Diwali while she was shooting for the show. She thought it was a viral fever. She had then been to her hometown at Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), to celebrate the festival of lights with her family and did not pay much attention to her health.

She revealed further in an interview with ETimes that when she again came back from her hometown on October 26 and revealed that she had started shooting from that day only. She developed high fever and then again fell sick. The production team told her to go home and take rest. She went to the sets again the next day despite feeling unwell. Her brother then told her to undergo a test and that is where she was detected with dengue. As of now the actress is in the hospital and is recovering. She revealed that her platelet count is low and she is feeling very weak. She is on a liquid diet and her brother, bhabhi are taking care of her. She should be discharged in a few days.

Check out Maera Mishra's photo from the hospital.

Maera plays an important character in Bhagya Lakshmi. The production team had to work on the storyline in the last moment. They were very confused and stressed as the ongoing track wanted them to focus on her character. They have been very accommodating and told her to take care of her health first.