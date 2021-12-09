Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa expecting their first child? Comedian shares update

and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been married for over 3 years now. The couple had earlier said that they were looking forward to starting a family together soon. And if the latest report is to be believed, the couple are expecting their first child. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan and more: DIET routines of 7 TV celebrities REVEALED

Hindustan Times has quoted a source close to the couple confirming Bharti Singh's pregnancy adding that it is at a very initial stage. It says that Bharti has stopped her work commitments and not stepping out much keeping a low-profile. The comedian is expected to join in a couple of weeks post her break.

When Bharti was asked to comment about her pregnancy, she told the leading daily, "I won't deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right I will openly speak about it. One can't hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly."

Earlier this year, Bharti had turned emotional while talking about planning a baby with husband Haarsh on Dance Deewane 3 stage. She had revealed that they weren't planning for a baby due to coronavirus outbreak. "We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this," she had said.

Haarsh has been quite supportive of Bharti. Earlier, Bharti had heaped praises on her writer-husband, saying, "Ever since I’ve gained sense and truly understood love, Haarsh has been synonymous to romance and love. I start my day by looking at my God (husband Haarsh). I can’t think of my life without Haarsh even for a second."