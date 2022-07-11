Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa finally reveal the face of their newborn baby son Laksh [Watch]

and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are loving every minute of being parents. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy in April. They named him Laksh. The comedian has been posting photos and videos of her baby son on her Instagram and YouTube channel. After three months of giving birth, Bharti and Haarsh have finally revealed the face of their baby boy Laksh in the most adorable way possible. Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: FAKE viral pictures of Bollywood stars that left everyone shocked

In the video, Bharti gave her fans a tour of Laksh's room and shared her excitement about her baby son's face reveal. Later, Bharti and Haarsh were seen posing with Laksh and proud parents were seen cutting Laksh's 3 months cake. She said that Laksh will be a mumma's boy since has a lot of patience. "Hai na hamara Gola cuteee. Ab aap batao Gola kispe gaya hai mere pe ya Haarsh pe (Isn't our Gola cute? Now you guys tell us if he looks like me or like Haarsh)?” she wrote a note on her video. Also Read - Bharti Singh flaunts massive solitaire earrings gifted by husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; jokes, 'Loan leke liye hain' [WATCH]

Bharti and Haarsh were seen having a great time playing with Laksh and sharing his adorable moments with fans. From their baby photoshoots to changing Laksh's clothes, the two talked about close details about their baby for their fans who have been waiting for a long time.

Earlier, Bharti had said that she wants to have a second child as she wants a sibling for her son. "Now you have predicted. It should be two kids, right? One like a driver and another one like your cook, is it? On a serious note, I too, believe the same. But, there should be a gap of at least two years between children. We have a son, he must have a sister. If we had a daughter I'd say she should have a brother," Bharti had said on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Bharti and Haarsh had refrained from revealing the face of their baby boy. "If it were up to me, I would have shown the face on day one. But, we should listen to the elders. He is about to complete 40 days and I am very excited. We had a photoshoot for the baby recently and I will post all the pictures as soon as I can," she had said.