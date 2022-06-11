It was in the month of April that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their baby boy. They embraced parenthood and soon their lives centered around him. The star couple has not revealed the face of the little one though. They have not shared any picture of him on social media revealing his face. And even when it comes to naming, Bharti and Haarsh maintained secrecy. For a long time, they called their baby Golla but now it seems they have finally picked a name for their munchkin. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and more: These B-town divas' fees per Instagram post will leave you stumped

The couple has taken a trip to Goa and in a Vlog shared on their YouTube channel, Bharti revealed the name of her son. She called him Laksh. In the video, she also showed how his nannies fight over him. In the video, she also shared that their son is used to her being at home while his father goes to the office. Check out the video below:

It was soon after she gave birth that Bharti Singh got back to work. She was criticised for the same. In a media inetraction, she had opened up on the same. She had said, "There are also some people who have criticised me saying, 'arre baccha chod ke agayai, itni bhi kya jaldi thi’. Log bolte hain but hamesha positive baaton ko sunna chahiye. Hum upar se utri hui pariyaan nahi hai jo itna rest kare. Bahut saari working woman hoti hai joh apne ek hafte ke baby ko chod kar kaam par jaati hai (People say she left her infant and came, why is she in such a hurry? People say all kinds of things and we must focus on the positive. We are no angels that we may afford to rest much. So many women leave one-week-old babies behind to step out and work)."