and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were hosting Hunarbaaz, but the former is now not a part of the show as she has delivered a baby boy a few days ago. But, recently, Bharti and her son joined the team of Hunarbaaz via video call, and the promo of the same has been shared by Colors TV. They posted on Instagram, “Bharti ki presence ko stage pe kiya miss, toh lagaya unhe video call aur diya ne unhe surprise gift.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Baaratis arrive in style [VIEW PICS]

Bharti is replaced by Surbhi Chandna in the show, and as tries to flirt with her, the comedian in the video call says, “Dada this girl is 62 years younger than you.” So, Mithun replies, “Bandar kitna bhi Buddha hojaye, gulati maarna nahi chhodhta.” Later, Bharti takes her son in her hands, so Karan sings the song Lakdi Ki Kathi for the little munchkin. After Karan finishes singing, Bharti jokes, “Beta aapne itna saha hai, ab mamu he aapki launch karenge.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and other celebs who ditched exotic destination weddings for simpler affairs

Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with a baby boy on 3rd April 2022. A couple of days ago, on their YouTube channel, the couple had shared a video in which they had shown their child’s first journey from the hospital to their house. In the video, Bharti also revealed that for now, they are calling their child Gola as he is very golu (chubby). Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share their wedding pictures, here’s a look at D-Day photos of Vicky-Katrina, Anushka-Virat and other celebs

In the video description, the couple had written, “Hi Doston, Finally hum ghar aagaye hai! Ab hum do nahi rahe, we have our child with us! Apne prayers me hame zarur rakhna... Shukriya Hamare sare video pe itna pyaar dene ke liye!!!”

Well, Bharti is an inspiration for many women as she worked till the last day before her delivery. Recently, Haarsh also stated that she will start work soon.