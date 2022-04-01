Bharti Singh blessed with baby girl? Comedian REACTS to rumours; THIS is why she's 'feeling scared'

Rumours have been doing the rounds that has given birth to a baby girl. The comedian is being flooded with congratulatory messages and calls from her loved ones. She had earlier revealed that her due date is in the first week of April. However, Bharti has refuted the rumours saying that she is still working on the sets of Khatra Khatra. She said that she feel scared since her due date is near. Also Read - The Khatra Khatra Show: Bharti Singh compares Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Pratik Sehajpal to dogs – watch video

"I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working. I am feeling scared. The due date is near," Bharti said during a live session. Urging her fans not to believe in any rumour and wait for their confirmation, Bharti added, "Harsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny."

Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced their pregnancy last year in a YouTube video. They recently gave a sneak peek into their baby's room through a vlog. And while Bharti is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy phase, she confessed that she didn't realise she was pregnant for nearly 2 and a half month.

"When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around and dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let’s just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Haarsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby,” Bharti told Pinkvilla.

Earlier, Bharti had spoken about being India’s first pregnant anchor after she returned to the sets of Hunarbaaz. The comedian had said that she wants to change the mindset of people that during pregnancy a woman has to sit at home.