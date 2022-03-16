and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will soon become parents to their first child in the first week of April. The couple had announced the pregancy last year in a YouTube video. They recently gave a sneak peek into their baby's room through a vlog. And while Bharti is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy phase, she confessed that she didn't realise she was pregnant for nearly 2 and a half month. Also Read - The Khatra Khatra Show: Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz try to impress Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta with their chiselled abs

"When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around and dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let's just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Haarsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby," Bharti told Pinkvilla.

Earlier, Bharti had spoken about being India's first pregnant anchor after she returned to the sets of Hunarbaaz. The comedian had said that she wants to change the mindset of people that during pregnancy a woman has to sit at home. "This is my first day on shoot after being pregnant. I am excited and worried at the same time. You know how you expect your family to support you and say, 'Yes, go. But be careful'. Mine scared me and sent me with many warnings to be careful on the sets and not get myself hurt. Mothers tend to scare you. But I want to change people's minds that you have to sit at home just because you are pregnant. I want to change everyone's thoughts, including my mother's. I will become India's first pregnant anchor," she had said.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in 2017.