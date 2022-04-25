Bharti Singh cradles her newborn son in her arms in her first picture post childbirth – view pics

and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have started a new phase of their married life by becoming parents to a baby boy. They welcomed their first bundle of joy on April 3. The comedian had shared a photo from their maternity photoshoot with a caption 'It's a Boy' with a heart emoji. While the couple were papped with their baby boy outside the hospital, Bharti has now shared her first picture with her newborn son on social media. Also Read - TOP TV News Recap: Shehnaaz Gill meets Salman Khan and Shah Rukh, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra’s wedding plans and more

In the picture, Bharti was cradling her baby boy in her arms and hugging him with a smile on her face, that perfectly described her joy of becoming a mother. She captioned the picture, "life line," followed by a few heart emojis. Her industry colleagues such as , , Kashmera Shah, Gauahar Khan, , , among others flooded her post with adorable comments.

However, Bharti refrained from revealing her baby's face. In her recent video on her YouTube channel, Bharti explained why she can't upload her baby's picture on social media. She said that her mother and mother-in-law have given strict instructions that the child's photo should not be posted on social media for 40 days. "Obeying the elders, I have decided to hide my son's face. If your elders are denying this, there must be some reason behind it."

Talking about her feeling of being a new mother, Bharti said, "It's a very different feeling. It's indescribable. You always want to see the baby. I have forgotten the world,” adding that they call him Golla because he is golu-molu. "Haarsh and I see his face whenever we close our eyes, so he has become quite famous to us. Today I can understand why our parents cared for us so much. It's a very lovely feeling. Haarsh and I are very blessed. Two of us came here but three of us are leaving. We keep looking at him for hours, watching as he gives 1000 expressions in one minute. Both the baby and I are doing great."

On the other hand, Bharti was recently trolled for resuming work within a few days post maternity break. Many people were of the opinion that the comedian was setting a wrong example.