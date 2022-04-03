YAY! It's a boy for comedienne and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The two lovebirds who have been working throughout the pregnancy have finally welcomed a baby boy! Haarsh took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of himself and Bharti in the blue decor. "It's a boy," Haarsh said with a red heart emoticon. No other deets are yet known. Bharti and Haarsh have been looking forward to this new chapter eagerly and with the arrival of the baby, now they embark on the journey of parenthood. Check out Haarsh's post below: Also Read - Urfi Javed’s sister Dolly is super-stylish and cute! Check out her amazing photoshoots

, , , , Pratik Sehajpal, , , Umar Riaz, , , Kishwer Merchantt, , Nikki Tamboli, , and more celebs have poured in their congratulatory wishes to the newbie parents.

A couple of days ago, it was rumoured that Bharti and Harsh have welcomed a baby girl. However, the comedienne and actress came live on social media and clarified that she has not gone into labour yet and was working. Bharti said, "I am not pregnant. I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working."

The Khatra Khatra Khatra host also admitted to being scared. "I am feeling scared. The due date is near. Harsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny," she said.

Previously, Bharti revealed that she didn't realise that they were expecting for about two and a half months. In an interview, Bharti being the comedienne added that it's cannot be said for healthy people. She was shooting for Dance Deewane and would do everything, run around, shoot, eat, dance. But then she decided to get it checked once. And she got a pleasant surprise! "When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Harsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby," she told Pinkvilla.