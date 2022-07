In April this year, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy. The couple has named their son Laksh and while for a few months they had hidden his face, they revealed their Gola’s face a few days ago. Bharti and Haarsh have done Laksh’s photoshoot and they have been sharing some super cute pictures on Instagram. Recently, the couple shared a picture of Laksh in an Arabian avatar and he looked adorable in it. But, netizens are trolling Bharti and Haarsh. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to shoot the promo in October first week; makers to choose THIS theme

In the picture, they have used a hookah stand to give it an Arabian feel. However, netizens are not happy with it. A netizen commented, “Baki sab toh thik hai ye hookah kis khusi main rakha hai bhay?” One more netizen wrote, “Abi se bigad rahe ho bacha ko.” We wonder what Bharti and Haarsh have to say about the trolls. Also Read - Darlings trailer: Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah starrer looks like an interesting dark comedy; netizens say, 'Can't wait to watch this'

Meanwhile, their fans are loving the pictures of Laksh, and they are also demanding Bharti to make videos with him. Bollywood star kids get a lot of attention, but now, many TV star kids like Laksh make it to the headlines. Check out the few more pictures of Laksh below…

After the delivery, was back to work after 12 days. The comedian was also trolled for keeping her child at home and coming to work. But, she has given it back to trolls by saying that there are many women who start working immediately after delivering a baby.

Bharti and Haarsh were last seen as the host of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and The Khatra Khatra Show. The two will next be seen in the special Pati vs Patni episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.