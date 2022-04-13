Bharti Singh-Haarsh reveal their baby boy's nickname as edited pictures of mother-son duo go viral

Comedienne gave birth to a baby boy on 3rd April 2022. Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa brought their newborn son home after a week. Bharti shared a vlog on the same and shared her feelings after embracing motherhood. She also revealed the changes that the baby brought in them after his birth. And Bharti also shared the nickname they have given to their little munchkin. It's the most adorable nickname and fits as per the newbie mommy. In the new vlog that Bharti Singh shared on her YouTube handle, we saw newbie mother Bharti thanking the fans for all the love. Also Read - As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get set for their wedding, here's a look at Kapoor khandaan's handsome dulhas, gorgeous dulhans

Bharti says that they wished for a baby girl but they have welcomed their little one with open arms. Bharti couldn't express her feelings about embracing motherhood. She said that she feels like staring at her baby all the time. "Main duniya bhool gayi hoon," the new mom says. And it is then that she revealed the nickname of their baby boy. Bharti said that she and Haarsh have named him Golla just like that. Bharti shared, "Wo golu-molu sa hai," while elaborating. Bharti and Haarsh can only think about their newborn baby since his birth. Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal gets support from Umar Riaz, Nikki Tamboli, VJ Andy after actress Kashika Kapoor's distasteful behaviour

Talking about the change, she revealed that earlier she and Haarsh would get irritated and angry for various reasons. However, after baby's arrival, the two have become calmer and don't get fussy or angry at all. Bharti revealed that the little one gives 1000 expressions in one minute and Haarsh and she just keeps looking at him. Bharti thanked all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Breach Candy Hospital for taking care of them like their own children. She also joked that they would come there for the second time as well. Bharti, Haarsh and Golla got a warm welcome from family members. The whole house was decorated in blue balloons. We also got a glimpse of the baby's room which is also in blue. Also Read - Beast movie review: Thalapathy Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar's desi Die Hard is an atrocious farce of a film

Recently, Bharti's pictures with her baby boy went viral. However, they were edited pictures and not the real ones. In her vlog Bharti shared that she will reveal the baby's face in time.

Meanwhile, recently, Bharti revealed that she would soon resume work.