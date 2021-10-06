and Haarsh Limbachiyaa make for one of the most successful couples of the TV industry. While Bharti Singh's comic timing is great it is Haarsh Limbachiyaa who writes lines for her. As a married couple too, they make for one of the most cutest and adorable pairs we have ever seen. But of course, trolls always find a reason to crib. There have been times when trolls have targeted Haarsh Limbachiyaa and stated that he is feeding on Bharti Singh's popularity. In a recent interview, they have addressed the same. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma's comedy show lands in trouble; FIR filed over showing alcohol in a courtroom set

In an interview The Indian Express, Bharti Singh mentioned that it is not big a deal for them as they know how much they mean to each other. They stated that whatever the world says does not matter to them as they are very secure as a couple. She added, "While trolls may not understand our equation, people who we work with know that Bharti will speak the lines only when Haarsh pens them. We are incomplete without each other and create a dhamaal when we work together. I honestly love mouthing Haarsh’s scripts as he understands me best. We really don’t care what others feel as we are strong together." Also Read - Rytasha Rathore, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Pushtiie Shakti and other plus-size TV hotties who prove that more curves enhance your sex appeal

It was in December 2017 that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot and became Mr and Mrs. Ever since then they have done many shows together that have been a massive hit. They have hosted Dance Deewane together too and even revealed that they are wanting to begin a family. Also Read - From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh: Here are the educational qualifications of popular comedians

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh is currently in the news as she lost a lot of kilos and transformed into a fitter self.