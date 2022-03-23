had faced a massive downfall after his ugly face-off with had come to the fore. His abusive Twitter spat with a journalist had also taken a toll on his image. He had also brushed many Bollywood celebrities the wrong way when he kept them waiting or cancelled the shoot last minute. He suffered from depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and alcoholism. His costar has now opened up about Kapil's lowest phase in life. Also Read - Kapil Sharma gets trolled for 'buttering' Bhagwant Mann after he won the elections; comedian's CLASSY reply cannot be missed

"He never gave up. There were several ups and downs in his life but he didn't give up," Bharti told Siddharth Kannan when she was asked about Kapil's one daring quality. Without mentioning Kapil's problem with alcohol and depression, Bharti added, "Log bolte the khatam, ab ye khatam, nashe mein pad gaya, ab comedy khatam (People used to say that he is finished, he has started drinking, his career is over). But even today, he is running a show on his own. And, today whenever people like , or do something new, they want to appear on ."

In the same interview, Bharti talked about how she had to make people laugh while her mother was in the ICU for stomach ulcer during her stint The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. "Merko pata bhi nahi main jeetungi ya nahi. Mujhe iske paise bhi nahi mil rahe. Meri mummy ko ulcer hai aur mujhe logon ko hasana hai, ye kaisi life..aise karna padta hai artist ko (I didn't even know if I will win the show. I was not even getting paid because I was a contestant. I felt what kind of a life is this)," she said.

She further added, "Aap stage pe nahi keh sakte ki aaj thoda kam hasaungi. Meri mummy hospital mein hain please taaliyan bajaiyega (You can’t go on the stage and say that my mother is in the hospital so I might not be able to make you laugh but please clap for me).”

Bharti is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Her baby is due in the first week of April.