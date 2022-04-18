Earlier this month, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy. A few days ago, the comedian resumed work within 12 days of delivery and she was trolled for the same. People commented that she is greedy for money and that’s why she resumed work so soon. Bharti was seen in the Grand Finale of Hunarbaaz, and recently, she also started work on The Khatra Khatra Show. While interacting with the media, Bharti opened up about getting trolled and the nasty comments. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's humour wins over influencer Freddy Birdy who earlier had a nasty online tiff with Deepika Padukone

She said, "There are some people who have criticised me saying, 'arre baccha chod ke agayai, itni bhi kya jaldi thi’. Log hamesha bolte hain but hamesha positive baaton ko sunna chahiye. Hum upar se utri hui pariyaan nahi hai jo itna rest kare. Bahut saari working woman hoti hai joh apne ek hafte ke baby ko chod kar kaam par jaati hai.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui leaves Kangana Ranaut in tears as he OPENS Up about his mom's suicide; says, ‘She was screaming…’

Bharti also revealed that though she is away from the baby she feeds her and at home, there are many people to take care of her son. She said, "The Khatra Khatra Show is our dream project and we can't ignore it. Some people say, 'baby chota hai, usko chodke kaise agaye’. Aisa bilkul nahi hai. Main baby ko feed karati hu, mera hi dudh peeta hai.” Also Read - KGF 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Yash-Prashanth Neel's movie crosses Rs 500 crore mark; beats Jim Carrey's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 at the global box office

Bharti worked till the last day of her pregnancy. While her fans have been lauding her for breaking stereotypes, netizens have been trolling her. A few days ago, she had also shared a vlog on YouTube in which she had revealed that they are calling their son Gola as he is very golo mulo (chubby).

Talking about The Khatra Khatra Show, it’s a celebrity game show and many TV and Bollywood celebs come on it and play some fun games. Till now, Bollywood actresses like , , , and others have been a part of the show.