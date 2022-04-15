Bharti Singh resumes work after 12 days of delivering baby; netizens call her, â€˜paise ki laalchiâ€™

is back in the action. The ace comedian who was working throughout her pregnancy has resumed work within 12 days of her delivery and it is nothing but inspirational. Bharti Singh is surely setting an example that a mother can handle work and home PERFECTLY. However, many feel that women should stay home after having a baby, 'kyunki ek maa ki bachche ka khayal rakh sakti hai' mentality is not ending soon. While her fans are hailing her and calling her the most powerful woman, the other netizens are slamming her and calling her Laaclhi( greedy). In the video, you can see Bharti talking to the photographers and saying that she is sad as she had to leave her 12-day son at home due to work commitments. Also Read - Preggers Rihanna breaks up with A$AP Rocky after he cheats on her? Check shocking details

But this comment of Bharti hasn't got down well with lots of followers on Instagram and they have been picking out Bharti on the same. One user wrote, " Itâ€™s not recommended at all, Government gives 6 months and the precedence she is setting is morally wrong. This is not symbolic of the strength of a woman at all, rather her lust to earn money. Women who take time off after delivery are no less strong they are just wiser in knowing what their priorities are. Stop promoting this bullshit". Another user wrote, " paiso ki laalchi, apna bacchay ka khayal rakho paise ky dubara kama saktay hoo". Also Read - Cardi B and Offset share the first photo of their 7-month-old son; reveal the little munchkin's name

While one user accused Bharti of setting a wrong example for every woman, " Setting a wrong precedent as someone who can easily afford to not work for a few months. it's not that the producer/organizer is forcing her to attend work this soon. There are women who don't have a choice but to work asap after delivery to make ends meet.. she need not glorify this culture and set a wrong example being a celebrity. While some were concerned about her health and asked her to rest at least for a month.