Bharti Singh REVEALS she was TOUCHED inappropriately by show coordinators; says, 'I had no courage back then'

Bharti Singh has been making us laugh since years now and has a massive fan following. Be it The Kapil Sharma Show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Khatron Ke Khiladi or any other award function, Bharti Singh is always there to put a smile on your face. However, this happy girl also had a sad past. Yes, recently, speaking to Maniesh Paul on his new show, Bharti Singh spoke about the times when she was touched and taken advantage of from men around her while working in the entertainment industry. She also spoke about her childhood and how her mother had to go through some terrible times. She spoke about how the show's co-ordinators sometimes behaved inappropriately with her.

Bharti Singh said, "The coordinators ( of events) sometimes misbehaved. They would rub their hands on the back. I would know it's not a good feeling , but then also think that he's like my uncle, he can't be bad. Maybe I am wrong and he is right." Bharti said that now she understands what is right and what is not but back then she didn't. She added, "So I thought this doesn't feel right. I had no understanding. I have the confidence to fight now. I can now say 'what is the matter, what are you looking at , go out we are changing now'. I can speak up now, but I had no courage back then."

On the work front, Bharti Singh will soon return with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Krushna Abhishek took to social media to announce the show's return. He posted a picture with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda and revealed that they had their first creative meeting. Krushna Abhishekh wrote, "Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda"