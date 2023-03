Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are the perfect examples of opposites attract. They knew each other for a long time before tying the knot in 2017. Bharti Singh and Haarsh had a grand wedding in Goa. While her wedding was a celebrated affair, the actress was trolled a lot for her weight and that of Haarsh. When talking about opposites, Bharti was on the heftier side while Haarsh has been leaner. And hence, people would troll them both on their weight. Bharti has addressed them in a new interview again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Bharti Singh is cheering for the underdog of the season and it's not Shiv Thakare or MC Stan

Bharti Singh talks about being fat-shamed during her wedding with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Trolling and body-shaming actors are not new and often make headlines in Entertainment News. Bharti Singh is one of the most targeted celebs in the country. She has been fat-shamed since the beginning of her career. She knew about her weight and never had any qualms about it but the people around her would often make her feel bad about it. And in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh talked about being trolled during her wedding Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bharti recalled scrolling through the comment and reading the body-shaming comments on their posts. Bharti revealed that they both would laugh at it but deep down it affected them both. However, they never discussed it. Bharti and Haarsh have been together ignoring the comment and hate as they are surrounded by 95% of the people who love them.

Bharti Singh opens up on her labour journey

Bharti Singh was also asked about resuming work right after giving birth to Golla, Laksh. Bharti talked about having issues before delivery. The actress revealed that she was shooting and started getting labour pain. But she did not know what labour pains and hence after the cut, she called up the doctor. Bharti revealed that she completed the shoot and went home and late at night he started experiencing pain again. However, Haarsh and Bharti did not call anyone and went alone. Later when Bharti was shifted to the labour room, Haarsh called all the family members.