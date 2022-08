Bharti Singh recently became a mother. She gave birth to a baby boy on April 3. The comedienne and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa named their son Laksh. Though initially, the couple refrained from showing their baby's face, now, Laksh is Bharti's constant company. In a recent media interaction, Bharti Singh spoke about having a second baby. She lauded Debina Bonnerjee for announcing her second pregnancy soon after giving birth to her first child. She expressed that she wants a second baby too. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trolled, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10's Dheeraj Dhoopar compared to Shah Rukh Khan and more

Bharti Singh talks about second pregnancy

As reported by Etimes, was quoted saying had she not had a child through C-section she would have announced second pregnancy too. However, she will now have to wait for a least a year to conceive her baby number 2. Since she has a boy, she now wants a baby sister for her son Gola. The diva was quoted saying, "I am so happy that she is having a second child. I also want a sister for my son Gola, but since I underwent a C-section, I will have to wait for a year or two. But, I know Gola has to have a sibling. Harsh (Limbachiyaa) and I want a second child in the future." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek to Sunil Grover; these popular comedians left the show mid-way because of Kapil Sharma and more reasons

Talking about future projects, she shared that she would now like to host singing reality shows that are meant for kids. She shared that she would like to see talented children and interact with them. She is going to be the host singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show season 4: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and more comedian's fees per episode will leave you in deep shock

Bharti Singh was last in news as she was criticised for getting back to work soon after giving birth. Just after 12 days of Gola's birth, Bharti Singh had returned to work. But in a recent interview she shared that she is not guilty of it as she knows that her son is in good hands.