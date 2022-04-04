Bharti Singh's pictures with newborn baby from hospital go viral; here's a fact check

Comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently entered a new phase of their life - parenthood. Bharti gave birth to a baby boy and the new parents are currently on the moon right now. The little bundle of joy has their utmost attention. They had taken to their social media accounts to share the news by posting stunning pictures from their pregnancy shoot. Now, while everyone is waiting for the couple to share the first pictures of their little wonder, a picture has gone viral on social media showing Bharti from the hospital. Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi REGRETS and apologises to all Muslims after calling Zeeshan Khan 'terrorist'

The picture has Bharti Singh on the hospital bed and holding two kids. Rumors soon sparked that Bharti Singh had delivered twins. But the picture is a fake one that has gone viral on Instagram. Bharti as revealed on her social media account has delivered a baby boy, not twins. Take a look at it below:

Earlier on their YouTube channel, Bharti and Haarsh had teased fans about having twins. They had given fans a glimpse into their baby's room. It had two parts and thus fans speculated that they are having twins. Haarsh had even said that there is a big surprise for the fans. Well, that added fuel to the fire of speculations.

Meanwhile, there is one more picture of Bhart Singh from the hospital that has made its way to the internet. Debate over whether is fake or not, is going on among fans.

Well, we are just waiting for Bharti and Haarsh to share picture of their adorable munchkin ASAP.