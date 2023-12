Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa have been the top TV shows. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa was always on the top of the TRP charts while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin grabbed the second place. Earlier too, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had grabbed the top spot once but later it was Anupamaa who was ruling. However, after the new generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started, we saw a growth in the show. Anupamaa's Samar's death track did not work for the show. The TRPs of the Anupamaa fell badly and it is no more on the top spot. Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora entered as the leads in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla reacts to similarities between her show and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The second-generation story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin worked well. Savi and Ishaan made us love the show and it became the top TV show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the top show on the TRP charts and is winning hearts. It was very shocking as nobody expected Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa to slip down.

Bhavika Sharma reacts to GHKPM overtaking Anupamaa

But it seems Samar's death track created trouble for the show. Now, Bhavika Sharma aka Savi has reacted to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin overtaking Anupamaa. Speaking to Telly Masala, Bhavika thanked the audience for the top position on TRP charts.

She said that the journey was a bit difficult and they had never thought of reaching the number one position. She added that they worked hard and the results are in front of everyone. This is a big story in TV news.

Current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Talking about the recent tracks on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan was about to confess his feelings for Savi but Reeva re-enters his life. He gets confused about his feelings but as per reports, we will soon see a marriage track of Ishaan and Savi.