One of the shows ITV fans are looking forward to is Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon. The show stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in lead roles. It is going to be a thriller show that will come only on weekends. There are rumours that it is inspired by The Vampire Diaries. Here are some reasons to look forward to the new show.

The star cast of Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon

The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh in main roles. Actors Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani have a cameo. Gashmeer Mahajani has got lot of love for Tu Zakhm Hai with Yash and Mamta Patnaik. On the show, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra play the role of brothers. It is supposed to be a show with lots of action.

Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon's unique concept

The show looks like a combo of Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. On the show, Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani play werewolf brothers. We wonder if the latest Varun Dhawan movie inspired the plot. It seems the whole series is around 100 to 120 episodes at max. Gashmeer Mahajani said he feels stories run out of steam after 100 episodes.

Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon mounted on large scale

The makers are now shooting in Uttarakhand. They want to do justice to the atmospherics of the show. The shoot is happening in Dehradun and Mussoorie. Some of the scenes are being filmed in the famous Forest Research Institute of India. It is one of India's most prestigious colleges.

The production house has a good track record with thrillers. In the past, they have made good shows like Ishq Main Marjawan, Jaana Na Dil Se Door and of course, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Gashmeer Mahajani has been regularly sharing posts on the show.