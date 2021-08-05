Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev REVEALS he felt guilty for dating Mugdha Godse just after his wife's demise

Former Bigg Boss contestant, film and television actor recently opened up on his relationship and the stigma around it he battled back in 2009. For the unversed, Rahul had been married to Reena Dev for about a decade. Reena was diagnosed with cancer and she succumbed to the ghastly disease in 2009. He soon found love in Mugdha Gose, a model and actress. However, he had his own doubts and guilt when he began dating the Fashion actress. In a recent interview, the Dil Boley Oberoi actor opened up on the same. Also Read - Karan Mehra's Bigg Boss 10 co-contestant Manveer Gurjar comes out in support of the actor; calls him 'caring and humble'

While appearing on RJ Siddharth Kannan's show, Rahul Dev revealed he was hesitant to date Mugdha because he already had a son. But after revealing his relationship to his son, he didn't care about revealing it to the world. "When I was married, I never used to hide the fact that I was married. I hadn't even done a film at that time. There are very few things in life that are real. Everything else is... There is a work dream that you're chasing, there are some other things, everyone has passions. That whole fabric of life if you weave together, if there is someone who is important to you, I can't understand why I would want to hide them," Rahul told Siddharth Kanan.

Opening up on his doubts, he said, "I think anybody who's had a fantastic first relationship would always feel if this is correct, in this day and age... There is a gap, in terms of years. So I used to feel if this is proper on my part. There were many things. You have a next in line, he was very, very young. And the other side of the family. You'd feel that you would hurt them by moving on with your life."

Mugdha was also a part of the conversation and revealed that despite being taken aback initially, she loved his honesty. She said, "It gradually sunk in, and those are the qualities you start liking, the honesty, that straightforwardness, the care for people."