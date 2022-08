In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma got beaten up an unidentified man at a Ghaziabad hospital on July 30. The man attacked the actor when he was making an exit with his parents from the hospital premises. Fortunately, Priyank has escaped unhurt apart from a few bruises. He had visited the hospital for his mother's checkup and his father accompanied them. Also Read - Divya Agarwal stuns yet again; Cartel actress floors us with desi princess look [View Pics]

"Suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation," Priyank told TOI.

Priyank has now filed a complaint at the Kaushambi police station regarding the said incident. He said that they tried contacting the hospital authorities to provide them with the CCTV footage of the incident. However, they denied sharing it with him. A case has been filed under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

Priyank shot to fame with his hot and sexy appearance in dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla. His chemistry with Divya Agarwal was loved by all and they soon started dating each other. He was then seen Bigg Boss 11 where he got close to Benafsha Soonawalla, who was then dating Varun Sood. This didn't go down well with Divya who then decided to break up with him. Priyank then started dating Benafsha while Divya got into a relationship with Varun.

The actor has also appeared in web series such as Puncch Beat Season 2 and Mum Bhai. For his role in Puncch Beat Season 2, Priyank was seen performing mixed martial arts (MMA) in the show, for which he attended special workshops.