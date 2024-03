Rakhi Sawant's estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani dropped a shocker when he confirmed that he has married Somi Khan. She is the Bigg Boss 12 contestant. Somi Khan and he shot for a music video in Dubai some months back. It seems he bonded, and they decided to tie the knot in Mysore. It was a proper Nikaah. Adil Khan Durrani said the marriage happened in the presence of family members. He has a car business in Mysore. It seems he asked her parents for her hand in marriage, and they agreed for the same. Now, her sister Saba Khan has shared a video with the newly weds. Netizens have asked her why did they find a groom with a dubious past like Adil for Somi Khan. Also Read - Adil Khan Durrani shares wedding pictures with Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan; Rakhi Sawant's cryptic post goes viral

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Saba Khan congratulates the newly-weds Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TellyMasala (@tellymasala)

This video was shared by Saba Khan on social media. She has also put up pics where we can see Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan from the function, which was held at the Radisson Hotel. Saba Khan is looking gorgeous in a bright Indian pink sharara set for the functions. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani confirms marriage with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan; reveals why bigamy does not apply in his case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks)

Saba Khan shared some pics of hers in wedding finery. It looks like some events happened in Jaipur as well. She looked gorgeous in her pink outfit. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani gets married to Dipika Kakar's Bigg Boss co-contestant?

Adil Khan Durrani addresses the bigamy charge

Adil Khan Durrani said that Rakhi Sawant did not take a divorce from Ritesh Singh before marrying him. He said that the marriage is null and void. He said that he has taken the Court's permission to tie the knot with Somi Khan. Adil Khan Durrani said both Rakhi Sawant and he have filed six to seven cases on one another.