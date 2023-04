Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were one of the most beloved duos from Bigg Boss season 13. Mahira was a very loyal friend of Paras in the BB house, and she continued the same bond even after coming out of the controversial house. They never really confirmed or gave a tag to their relationship, but fans, close friends, and followers dubbed them as being in a relationship and gave them the hashtag #PaHira. They both used to upload cute videos and pictures together on their respective social media handles, which were appreciated by their fans. Also Read - Spider-Man Vs Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan: Who will win this big box office clash?

Mahira and Paras both shifted to Chandigarh after wrapping up Bigg Boss for work and never really came back to Mumbai as they had their big project shoots going on in Punjab. For a few months, there has not been a single piece of news about them, nor have they shared any pictures or videos with each other on social media. Recently, we even observed that the actress has unfollowed the rumoured boyfriend on social media and deleted all the pictures and videos with him from her Instagram account.

A few days ago, Mahira shifted to Mumbai as her web shows and movies were on the verge of release and the work in Mumbai had begun. We also saw Paras Chhabra's story, in which he confirmed that he has moved to Mumbai as well. Being in the same city, we didn't see them hanging out together even a single time. The fans looked worried and tried checking with their favourite couple about the same. But the recent move of Mahira Sharma unfollowing Paras and deleting his pictures from her profile gives a clear indication of the breakup.

There is no particularly straightforward quote from Mahira about getting separated from Paras, but these actions have made everything clear to us that Bigg Boss's 13 famous love birds -- PaHira -- are no more together, and this is the most heartbreaking news for their fans.