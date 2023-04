Mahira Sharma made headlines recently with her breakup news with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chandra, and ever since then she has been making a lot of public appearances, like recently being spotted at the airport looking ravishing in a black shirt paired with hot shorts, flaunting her customised bag, and a raiding smile. Bigg Boss 13 got shamed for wearing a short dress, and netizens are mocking her for wearing a night dress. Many claimed that now she is desperate to become popular again, and hence she is making all the effort to grab attention. The girl is also being judged for her separation from Paras Chhabra, and the netizens claim that she used him for her own good and departed. Well, the toxicity on the internet is spreading a lot these days, and actresses getting judged for anything and everything has become a new trend. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill to Kiara Advani: Sweetest gestures of top celebrities for their fans prove why they are the queen of hearts

Watch the video of Mahira Sharma making heads turn with her appearance at the airport.

Paras and Mahira have confirmed their breakup, while the latter called it a publicity stunt for spreading the news online and claimed that she was a possessive woman and an extreme control freak. Paras too, ETimes: I am equally puzzled and shocked by the news. I don't know why Mahira unfollowed me or deleted our pictures from her social media account. Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But Aisi fights toh humari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it would lead to a breakup".

Paras even hopes to meet her again and is sure that they will laugh out loud over the way she decided to part ways with him, as he called it very childish. Paras and Mahira grabbed a lot of eyeballs with their closeness in the Bigg Boss 13 house.