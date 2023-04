Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has bought a house. Yes, he has purchased a house and a car in Vrindavan. The young man is from Delhi. His mother, Ruby Chhabra lives in the city of Vrindavan though. When he was in Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra said his dream was to buy a home for his mother. It looks like he has realised the same. Paras Chhabra has come back to Mumbai some days back. His mother is also with him now. His close friends have congratulated him on realising this dream. Paras Chhabra has made news for his split with Mahira Sharma. Also Read - Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal and more SHOCKING TV breakups that left fans scratching their heads

PARAS CHHABRA DID GRIHAPRAVESH

The actor shared some pics of his home. We can see a big blue couch. Paras Chhabra has been raised by a single mother. His father passed away when he was quite young. Paras Chhabra had recounted all his hardships on the Bigg Boss 13 house. In between, he has opened his own production house. The actor has done a number of fictional shows but Bigg Boss 13 made him popular. The actor shared pics of the pooja corner of his house. He wished fans on Hanuman Jayanti. Paras Chhabra is also a regular at the Bake Bihari Temple of Vrindavan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paras Chhabra (@paraschhabra)

PARAS CHHABRA ON MAHIRA SHARMA

Fans got a shock when news came out that Mahira Sharma has deleted all pics with Paras Chhabra on her Instagram account. She confirmed that they are not together any more. The hunk said that they had been having a fight since a week now. He said that she has unfollowed him before out of anger but things have been sorted soon. Paras Chhabra told ETimes that he hoped that things would sort out soon between Mahira Sharma and him. He said that it looked more like a PR activity and termed it a Bachkani Harkat on ETimes TV.

He will be back soon on TV or in some show. In between, he had gained some weight and it took him time to get back in shape. Paras Chhabra fans can expect some good news soon.