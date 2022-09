Bigg Boss season 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh grabbed a lot of attention with his macho personality in 's reality show. The actor had entered the show as a wild card entry and his constant ugly fights with his ex-girlfriend are still remembered by the audiences. Post Bigg Boss 13, Vishal was seen in 's adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He aced all the stunts like a pro. Vishal had even reached the finale of the show and won hearts with his daredevil avatar. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Not Jennifer Winget, Shraddha Kapoor or any other actress, but THIS actor wants to romance Kartik Aaryan

In a recent interview, Vishal Aditya Singh spoke his heart out about his fondness for popular telly actress . Yes, you read that right! Vishal said that he has given her his mind, heart, and soul. He even said that he follows Jennifer a lot on social media and she is a wonderful actress. Vishal has never met Jennifer in his real life nor has personally messaged her. But, he does keep liking all her pictures on social media and stalks her. He even revealed that if given a chance, he would like to date her in the future.

Vishal has always been a huge fan of Jennifer and has spoken about his fondness for the diva.