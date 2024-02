Krushna Abhishek's sister and actress Arti Singh rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The season was a huge hit and she was one of the top six finalists. It was the only season that had six finalists because of its popularity. Arti played the game with dignity and won hearts with her personality in the reality show. The lady is now all set to get married. Yes, Arti Singh has finally taken the big decision. Also Read - Squid Game Season 2: FIRST LOOK of the Lee Jung-jae starrer is out

Arti Singh is all set to marry BF Dipak Chauhan?

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Arti Singh will marry her boyfriend Dipak Chauhan. The wedding will take place in the month of April or May this year. A source close to the portal said that Arti is looking at two months, both April and May, in whichever month she will get the venue of her choice.

She is currently looking for wedding venues in Mumbai as she does not want a destination wedding. She has Dragonfly Mumbai in mind but it all depends on availability of the venue. The lady also wants a big fat Indian wedding and wants to have all her family and friends on her special day.

Arti plans to invite Govinda, Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla's family and others

She also wants to have her bachelorette party very close to the wedding. Arti also plans to have all the Punjabi wedding festivities like haldi, mehndi and the main pheras in one venue only. She has also planned about whom to invite for her big wedding.

The source added, "The wedding guest list will include everyone from her uncle-actor Govinda to Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and many other friends from the industry."

Arti and Dipak are dating each other for more than a year?

Arti is dating Dipak for more than a year now and they both are head over heels in love with each other. Both of them see a future in this relationship.

Well, if the rumours are true, Congratulations Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan!