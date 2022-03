Asim Riaz has marked another glorious feat. The Bigg Boss 13 star has now found a space for himself in New York's prestigious Times Square. The star who is also a rapper featured on Times Square for his latest Nights N Fights. He shared pictures and videos of the same on social media. Soon his fans started congratulating him on social media. Asim Riaz's fans are calling it a proud moment and trending the star of Twitter with full power. Brother Umar Riaz too lauded the star. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill and her transformation: From her first Punjabi film to Bigg Boss 13 to stunning photoshoots

Proud moment for all the #AsimRiaz fans. #NightsNFights Get Featured on Time Square , even without any PR nor paid promotions. That's the Most Organic Growth any Rapper could wish. " CONGRATULATIONS ASIM RIAZ " pic.twitter.com/KbQ51EAPM3 — Team Umar Riaz Official ? (@TeamUmarRiaz) March 22, 2022

This is really a huge achievement for Asim Riaz to appear in Time Square. CONGRATULATIONS ASIM RIAZ#AsimRiaz | #AsimSquad @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/2VuQhToWbD — Scout ? (@ImRealScout) March 22, 2022

This is a wonderful day, seems like Riaz Family is on Roll and Rocking!! Love to see their progress! KYA KAR DIYA TEASER OUT NOW

CONGRATULATIONS ASIM RIAZ #AsimRiaz || #UmarRiaz @imrealasim @realumarriaz @realhimanshi pic.twitter.com/cTwXIkNkeG — Krishna (@Krishi4747) March 22, 2022

Asim Riaz Feature On Time Square INNI BADI PHOTO LAGI MERI BILLBOARD PAI ~ You Know What I Mean.... " CONGRATULATIONS ASIM RIAZ " pic.twitter.com/FsGT6dderu — Team Umar Riaz Official ? (@TeamUmarRiaz) March 22, 2022

Today is Celebration Day, Many Good News for #UmarArmy & #AsimSquad {1} Teaser is released & Started Trending on Youtube within Few Hours. {2} Asim Riaz Featured on Time Square. {3} #AsimRiaz Hits 2.9M Post on Instagram.@realumarriaz | @imrealasim #UmarRiaz | #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/Wlaz1GO05m — Team Umar Riaz Official ? (@TeamUmarRiaz) March 22, 2022

Well, this definitely calls for celebration for Asim Riaz. Congratulations to the star! Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's childhood pictures are too adorable for words!