Sidharth Shukla is one name that fans will never forget. The star who appeared in many TV serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Ballika Vadhu and more was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. His popularity reached the highest level with his stint in Bigg Boss. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 40 in the year 2021. He died on September 2, 2021 after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his mother Rita Maa and his sister. A new picture of Rita Maa has made it to the internet and all his fans are emotional.

Sidharth Shukla's fans get emotional over Rita Maa's pic

A picture of Rita Maa from a wedding has hit the internet. It shows her posing with Sidharth Shukla's cousins. Fans are saying that the smile that she had on her face is missing. A comment on it reads, "Rita aunty ke face me pehle wali smile khushi nahi rahi." All are sympathizing with her and are remembering their beloved Sidharth Shukla.

Take a look at her picture below:

I received a picture of Rita Maa and Sid's aunt and cousins, with Sid's aunt I also posted before at Sid's cousin's wedding ☺️ it is a recent picture of a day.. .#SidharthShukla #RitaMaa#SidHearts #FamilyDubey pic.twitter.com/nHsKQrOit4 — Alin SidHearts❤ (@Dani_Sid_Shukla) January 9, 2023

Here are the reactions:

Rita aunty ke face me pehle wali smile khushi nahi rahi ?? — Farah Shaikh (@muskaanmahi32) January 10, 2023

Means a lot for sharing ths?. Mmm.. Rita Aunty i can only barely imagine hw it feels cos only u know wt u're processing through.Tht glumly look says it all. Physically present but no where in sync with the atmosphere around u. We never know what if he'll be also watching over.. — Sidharth Shukla Fan ۵ ௐॐ (@Shruti_522) January 10, 2023

@sidharth_shukla ki family ko dekhkr ek alag hi feel hota hai ek maayus di feelings aati hai — Bala valvi (@ValviBala) January 10, 2023

Sidharth Shukla had millions of fans who still remember him and celebrate the person that he was. He surely is missed dearly.