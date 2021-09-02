Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla no more; dies of heart attack at 40

In a shocking turn of events, latest reports state that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is no more. The actor who attained immense fame is said to have passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack. As per a report in IndiaToday.com, Sidharth Shukla's death news has been confirmed by Cooper Hospital. He reportedly took some medicines at night and did not wake up in the morning. Postmortem report is yet awaited. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna and more – Meet the TV celebs who set Instagram on fire this week

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana, who was his co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13 took to her Twitter handle, and wrote, "Oh my God. It's hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla #ripsidharthshukla."

Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla #ripsidharthshukla — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 2, 2021

Our heartfelt condolences with Sidharth Shukla's family.