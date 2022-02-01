Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau arrested by Mumbai Police for instigating students to protest – details here

Bigg Boss 13 saw many wild card contestants. One of them was Vikas Fhatak known as Hindustani Bhau. He was famous for being a big fan of and immitating him in real life. Once again, Hindustani Bhau is in the news as he has been arrested by Mumbai Police. As per the latest reports, Hindustani Bhau has been arrested for instigating the students to protest against offline exams. In a video shared only, he can be heard saying that students should revolt against offline exams of class 10th and 12th. Later, a protest was carried out in Mumbai and Nagpur by the students. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Adaa Khan confirms return in Naagin 6 and more

As reported by news agency ANI, "Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi y'day over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19. FIR registered against Fhatak & others (sic)." Further mentioned, "'Hindustani Bhau', had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students. FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act (sic)."

'Hindustani Bhau', had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students. FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

This is not the first time though that Hindustani Bhau has made it to the headlines for such a reason. He was earlier arrested by the police for violating COVID-related restrictions as he used an ambulance to reach Shivaji Park to stage a protest.