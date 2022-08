Sonali Phogat, who was a politician, actress, and TikTok star, passed away on Monday night due to a heart attack. She was 42 years old and took her last breath in Goa. Sonali rose to fame with her video on TikTok and was also a part of Bigg Boss season 14. She had entered the show on day 79 as a wild card and was eliminated on day 113. Her equation with Alo Gony in the show had grabbed everyone’s attention. In 2019, she contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat. Also Read - Gauahar Khan birthday: Break up with Kushal Tandon to Hina Khan controversy and more – 5 times Bigg Boss beauty was trolled but hit back with swag

Yesterday, Sonali Phogat had posted the above video on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a pink safa. While she was into politics, she loved making Tiktok videos and Instagram reels. She was also an actress and a few days ago, her web series Saurashtra premiered on MX Player.

Many celebs and fans have took to social media to mourn Sonali Phogat's demise. Check out their tweets below...

Hey god , Please provide strength to this little girl , How can she cope up with the loss of her mother ?

What was her fault that God is been so unkind to him ? #RipSonaliPhogat #heartattack#SonaliPhogat pic.twitter.com/4ToGSNGTdT — Nikki Tamboli Fam ?? (@FamNikki) August 23, 2022

Shocked to here about @sonaliphogatbjp ji gone to soon ! #RipSonaliPhogat ji pic.twitter.com/sofznljvj6 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 23, 2022

Sonali Phogat has a daughter name Yashodhara Phogat. During the family week, she had come in the Bigg Boss 14 house to meet her family. We pray that Sonali's soul rests in peace.