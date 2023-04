Bigg Boss 14 fame and Bollywood's most popular singer Neha Bhasin once again grabs eyeballs with her Joel fashion statement as she makes her way to Terence Lewis lavish restart launch in the city. Neha chose to wear an off-shoulder crop top with a knee-length flowing skirt, but this outfit of the singer didn’t go down well with the onlookers, and she got massively trolled for the same. Well, this isn’t the first time Neha has faced slamming for her outfits; during her Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 14 stint, she faced a lot of judgement, but she doesn't give a damn as she is confident enough to carry herself with panache. Also Read - Neha Bhasin is a pro at flaunting her curves in swimwear; singer's bold stance will make you cheer for her

Watch the video of Neha Bhasin making heads turns with her bold fashion statement and getting trolled for the same.

Neha Bhasin looked gorgeous and hot, and the netizens compared her with Urfi Javed, who has set her standards high with her bizarre fashion statements. There are many who are feeling pity for Urfi because she often faces trolling and bullying for the kind of outfits she wears; the netizens say that poor Urfi's name is just spiked for no reason, that celebs dress worse than her, and Neha Bhasin is one of them. Neha Bhasin has been facing a lot of backlash for wearing the easy breezy off-shoulder crop top, but we are in love with what she is wearing and the way she is carrying herself is just wow. Also, we cannot get over her hair colour that she matched with her outfit.

Neha Bhasin grabbed eyeballs with her closeness with Prato Sehajpal on Bigg Boss OTT, and many passed a lot of judgements and character assassinated her due to her being married. While in Bigg Boss 14, both Pratik and Neha maintained their dignified distance from each other and only showed that nothing was going on between them and they were just friends—or not even that anymore.